Latest South Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

MURDER CONVICTION OVERTURNED
SC court: Prosecutor's remarks in murder trial 'improper'
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The South Carolina Supreme Court has tossed out the murder conviction of a man in prison for 13 years because a prosecutor suggested in his closing argument that all defense lawyers lie. The justices ruled Wednesday that 51-year-old Oscar Fortune should get a new trial. He is serving 37 years without the chance of parole after being convicted in Chesterfield County in 2006. Fortune said he killed Anthony Shields in self-defense. Fortune's attorney Elizabeth Franklin-Best says because of the prosecutor's comment her client was denied the benefit of the doubt.
WORKER DIES
Cement plant worker falls to his death in South Carolina
HOLLY HILL, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a worker at a South Carolina cement plant has fallen to his death. Orangeburg County deputies say employees at the Holcim Cement plant in Holly Hill heard a thud Tuesday morning and then found the worker unconscious in a pool of blood. Authorities say 65-year-old Lennox Hinckson fell from a fourth floor tower to the third floor. The Mine Safety and Health Administration is investigating Hinckson's death.
POLICE SHOOTING-SHOPLIFTING INVESTIGATION
SC deputy unintentionally shoots mother of suspect
GREER, S.C. (AP) — Authorities say a sheriff's deputy in South Carolina unintentionally shot and wounded a shoplifting suspect's mother during a confrontation inside a home in October. Greenville County Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. Ryan Flood said Thursday that the unidentified deputy was found to have violated department policy governing arrests. He said discipline included counseling and remedial training. Flood says the deputy was briefly placed on administrative duty but has since been cleared for regular duty.
NEW FEDERAL JUDGE
US Attorney Lydon approved to be federal judge in SC
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — The U.S. Attorney in South Carolina has been approved to become a federal judge. The U.S. Senate voted 76-13 on Thursday to approve Sherri Lydon as a U.S. District Court judge. She was nominated to the post by President Donald Trump in September. Trump also nominated Lydon to become U.S. Attorney in 2018. When her judicial appointment is finalized, First Assistant U.S. Attorney Lance Crick will become the interim U.S. Attorney in South Carolina until a new top prosecutor can be appointed and approved.
Historic US towns endured wars, storms. What about sea rise?
SWANSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Historic cities along the Southeastern U.S. coast face an existential threat from rising seas. Even climate-change deniers have to admit it now when flooded streets get them wet. But it’s a slowly unfolding catastrophe. Officials in Charleston, South Carolina, and smaller towns worry that politicians who control the purse strings won’t see the urgency. Cities alone don’t have billions to spend on diverting the water. The mayor of historic Beaufort says they can’t tax their way out of this.
Wedding planning sites change policies on slave plantations
NEW YORK (AP) — Four major companies used for wedding planning are revising content that promotes former slave plantations as venues. Pinterest, The Knot WorldWide, Zola and Brides made the changes in response to a campaign by the racial justice advocacy group Color of Change. Pinterest says it will limit distribution of content promoting plantation venues. The Knot and Brides will no longer allow content glorifying the history of plantations. Zola will stop listing plantation venues on its site altogether. Color of Change had sent letters to all four companies protesting the romanticizing of plantations where black people were enslaved.