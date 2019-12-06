High Point armed robbery suspect arrested in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man wanted in connection with an armed carjacking and police chase in High Point last month was arrested in Wilmington on Thursday.
Jamez Anthony Jones, 23, of High Point, was taken into custody at a motel along Market Street on outstanding charges that included robbery with a dangerous weapon, larceny of a motor vehicle, and speeding to elude arrest with aggravating factors.
Jones and Ardshad Tomlin, 19, of High Point, are accused of stealing a Nissan Maxima at gunpoint in the 800 block of Circle Drive on Nov. 11, according to the High Point Police Department.
A few hours later, police spotted the stolen car and initiated a pursuit after the driver refused to stop.
The chase ended in the 1300 block of Furlough Avenue when all the occupants inside the vehicle jumped out and ran.
Officers were able to arrest the backseat passenger, identified as Tomlin, after a brief foot pursuit. He was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, and resisting an officer.
The other two occupants of the vehicle were not located, however, police were able to identify the driver as Jones and issue warrants for his arrest.
Jones is currently in the New Hanover County Jail awaiting transfer to Guilford County.
