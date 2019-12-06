Get into the holiday spirit with the annual Wilmington Holiday Parade

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The 17th annual Holiday Parade will take place in downtown Wilmington Sunday evening.
If crowds aren't your thing, you can watch it live on Bounce, channel 6.2. The broadcast will start at 6:30 p.m., but the parade will step-off at 6:25 p.m.
The parade will begin at North Front and Walnut streets and will travel south on Front Street and end at Castle Street. Santa Claus will appear at the end of the parade.
The parade will be held rain or shine, however, in the event of extreme weather which may affect the safety of parade participants, the parade will be postponed to the following Sunday, December 15.
All entries are eligible for awards this year and a panel of guest judges will make their selections after the parade. Winners will be announced and notified the following day.
