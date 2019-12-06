Garth Brooks’ Charlotte show sells out in 90 minutes

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Country music fans wasted no time buying up tickets to superstar Garth Brooks’ May concert in the Queen City - quickly making the concert the largest paid crowd in the history of Bank of America Stadium.
Tickets for the concert went on sale Friday morning. All 74,000 were sold out within 90 minutes (although they were of course quickly being offered on the secondary market).
Brooks tweeted about the concert selling out moments after the last ticket was sold, thanking fans and saying the quick sales get him even more excited for the show.
The concert will be Saturday, May 2, at 7 p.m., marking Brooks’ first time in Charlotte in 22 years. It will also be the only stop in either Carolina on The Stadium Tour.
