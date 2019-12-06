5 flu-related deaths reported in NC this season

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Five people have died from the flu in North Carolina since the season began.
According to the NC Department of Health and Human Services’ weekly flu report, the latest lab confirmed flu death was reported in the last week of November. Two people died from the flu the week before that.
Four of the five deaths were in people over the age of 65; the remaining case fell in the 25-49 age group.
These are the most common flu symptoms, according to the CDC:
- A fever of 100.4F/38C degrees or higher or feeling feverish (not everyone with the flu has a fever)
- A cough and/or sore throat
- A runny or stuffy nose
- Headaches and/or body aches
- Chills
- Fatigue
- Nausea, vomiting and/or diarrhea (most common in children)
Flu infections are most common from late fall to early spring and doctors traditionally see a spike in cases in January and February. Contact your doctor or visit vaccinefinder.org to find the nearest location to get a flu vaccination.
