First Alert Forecast: shower chances return to Cape Fear Region plus up and down temperatures

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Friday evening to you! Your First Alert Forecast features some significant temperature swings from the seasonably cool 60s Friday to the chilly 30s Saturday night to the balmy 70s by early next week. You will also want to be alert for rain chances...
Friday afternoon and evening: A weak low pressure system will generate scattered light to moderate showers with rain amounts of mainly 0 to 0.25 inches. You should to tote an umbrella if you are headed to an evening date or Christmas party, just in case.
Sunday afternoon and evening: A new low pressure system will pool moisture and reform scattered showers. Given rain odds of 30%, a dry outcome for Wilmington’s holiday parade is certainly possible and we will hope for this as we cautiously monitor radar trends.
Early next week: Sunday’s low pressure system will have some staying power for rain odds of 30 to 40% Monday through Tuesday, 50 to 60% Tuesday night, and 10 to 20% Wednesday. Thunder appears possible but most of the showers are likely to be lightning-free.
