Crews battle late night house fire in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Wilmington firefighters are on the scene of a house fire at 2813 Penn St. in Wilmington.
According to New Hanover County dispatch, the person who lives in the home called 911 to report the fire and was outside of the house when the call was made. A pet was left inside but firefighters were able to get the dog out.
WECT crews on the scene witnessed firefighters giving CPR to the dog. It’s unclear the current condition of the pet.
Stay with wect.com for the latest information as it becomes available.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.