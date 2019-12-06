Comedy is going to the dogs!

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - If you’re looking to help save the lives of shelter pets and have a laugh, don’t miss the Dog-Gone Comedy Show this weekend!
Thalian Hall hosts event this Saturday at 7:30 p.m. for the Gio Fund.
The nonprofit was founded in 2011 by Chris and Loretta Rogers. The name of the organization stems from the couple’s dog, Gio, who came from a high kill shelter. The dog had heart worms, was treated, but shortly died of cancer. The agency is dedicated to raising cash for at-risk canines and reducing euthanasia.
Three comedians in the show joined Ashlea Kosikowski on WECT’s First at Four this week to talk about the event.
You can get your tickets to see Mellony Wilder, Rich Neilsen and Loui Bishop live here.
