Coast Guard closes section of Cape Fear River after submerged boat blocks channel

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Coast Guard has established a temporary safety zone on a section of the Cape Fear River near the Port of Wilmington.
The zone was enacted after a 25-foot boat partially sunk while towing pipeline and blocked the channel Thursday.
The area is approximately a mile and a half north of Clark’s Island and a half-mile south of Greenfield Creek. The temporary safety zone covers waters within the one-mile section.
The Coast Guard says no one is allowed to enter the zone unless authorized by the NC Captain of the Port.
The zone is projected to be enforced until December 9 at 6 p.m. or whenever the submerged boat can be salvaged.
For any further questions, please email the sector North Carolina Waterways Management Division at ncmarineevents@uscg.mil or contact the sector North Carolina Waterways Management Division at (910) 343-3882.
