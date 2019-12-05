WPD investigating shooting in Redpoint neighborhood

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police officials say no one was injured in a shooting in Wilmington early Thursday morning.
Officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to the 600 block of Steamboat Springs Ave. in the Redpoint neighborhood at approximately 2:45 a.m. in reference to shots fired.
Investigators found that two residences and a vehicle were struck by gunfire.
Multiple .40 caliber shell casings were recovered from the scene.
“Witnesses were able to provide information to the officers about a related domestic disturbance in the parking lot,” WPD officials said. “No arrests have been made. Police believe this was an isolated incident.”
