WPD investigating shooting in Redpoint neighborhood
By Jim Gentry | December 5, 2019 at 9:46 AM EST - Updated December 5 at 9:48 AM

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Police officials say no one was injured in a shooting in Wilmington early Thursday morning.

Officers with the Wilmington Police Department responded to the 600 block of Steamboat Springs Ave. in the Redpoint neighborhood at approximately 2:45 a.m. in reference to shots fired.

Investigators found that two residences and a vehicle were struck by gunfire.

Multiple .40 caliber shell casings were recovered from the scene.

“Witnesses were able to provide information to the officers about a related domestic disturbance in the parking lot,” WPD officials said. “No arrests have been made. Police believe this was an isolated incident.”

