Worker recognized for actions during Bladen County active shooter situation

TAR HEEL, N.C. (WECT) - The Bladen County Sheriff recognized a man Thursday for his help during a shooting at Smithfield Foods last month.
Cornelius Regan works for Dycos Staffing Solutions, a company that contracts with Smithfield Foods. Regan was working on November 21 when shots rang out at the facility.
He was presented an award this week for helping law enforcement talk the shooter, Jaquante Hakeem Williams, into turning himself in peacefully.
Sheriff Jim McVicker says Regan’s actions possibly saved the lives of others who could have been killed or hurt during the shooting.
“We are just thankful that Cornelius Regan was willing to help us in this situation,” said Sheriff McVicker. “I commend him for a job well done and hope that others would follow his example in similar situations.”
