Wilmington boxer trying to make the 2020 Olympics

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - In January 2018 Pasene Asuega moved to Wilmington from California and starting boxing with Andre Thompson of Port City Boxing and Fitness.
In less than two years, she's become one of the best boxers in the country, ranked 5th in her weight division of 165 pounds.
From December 7 to Dec. 15, she’s headed to U.S. Olympic Trials in Lake Charles, Louisiana, hoping to make earn a spot on Team U.S.A. at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan.
Asuega says boxing is a way to express herself.
“For me, boxing is an art form,” said Asuega. “The more I practice, the more I’m engulfed in it. It's an amazing feeling.”
“She doesn't miss a day,” added Andre Thompson. “She's always on time. Sometimes I have to kick her out of the gym to keep her fresh.”
Now she hopes to represent the United States at the 2020 Summer Olympics.
“It would be an amazing opportunity. I have a real long story since I started boxing,” said Asuega. “I would like to share it and motivate others.”
“Her representing this gym will set an example not only to the females, but everybody --especially the youth” added Thompson
Win or lose she’s proud of her progress along the journey.
“I’m not worried about the outcome,” said Asuega. “It’s just me going out there and showing everybody who I am. I don’t care if it’s a win or lose. My thing is putting my entire heart in it and have everybody see it.”
