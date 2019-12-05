West Brunswick’s Jadyn Parker named WECT Athlete of the Week

SHALLOTTE, N.C. (WECT) - West Brunswick’s Jadyn Parker is this week’s WECT Athlete of the Week.
This past Tuesday the senior filled up the stat sheet scoring 26 points grabbing 12 rebounds and had five steals and three assists in a 70-56 win over Jack Britt.
