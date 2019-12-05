USPS issues new Healing PTSD semipostal stamp

“The Postal Service is honored to issue this semipostal stamp as a powerful symbol of the healing process, growth and hope for tens of millions of Americans who experience PTSD,” said David C. Williams, vice chairman, Board of Governors, U.S. Postal Service, who served as the dedicating official. “Today, with the issuance of this stamp, the nation renews its commitment to raise funds to help treat soldiers, veterans, first responders, health care providers and other individuals dealing with this condition.”