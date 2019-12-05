USPS issues new Healing PTSD semipostal stamp

CHARLOTTE N.C. (WECT) - The U.S. Postal Service issued a new stamp this week, aimed to help raise money for those diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder.
The Healing PTSD semipostal stamp was issued during a dedication event in Charlotte Monday.
The stamp, featuring a green plant sprouting from the ground, covered in fallen leaves, is intended to symbolize the PTSD healing process.
“The Postal Service is honored to issue this semipostal stamp as a powerful symbol of the healing process, growth and hope for tens of millions of Americans who experience PTSD,” said David C. Williams, vice chairman, Board of Governors, U.S. Postal Service, who served as the dedicating official. “Today, with the issuance of this stamp, the nation renews its commitment to raise funds to help treat soldiers, veterans, first responders, health care providers and other individuals dealing with this condition.”
The Healing PTSD semipostal stamp is being sold for 65 cents. The price includes the First-Class Mail single-piece postage rate in effect at the time of purchase plus an amount to fund PTSD research, and will be distributed to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.