Tar Heels suffer most lopsided home loss under Roy Williams

Ohio State: The Buckeyes have been dominant since a 64-56 win against Cincinnati to open the season. They had won their past six games by 19 or more points, including a 76-51 victory against No. 23 Villanova. And they arrived ranked second nationally in KenPom’s adjusted defensive efficiency by allowing 84.6 points per 100 possessions. Overall, opponents had shot 32.9% on the season for the third-best defensive average in the country — and the Buckeyes didn’t make things much easier on the Tar Heels.