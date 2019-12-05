Planning board to hold public hearing on proposed Porters Neck project tonight

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Planning Board will hold a public hearing Thursday, Dec. 5, for a proposed project that has drawn the ire of many residents in the Porters Neck area.
Logan Developers, Inc. has submitted a request to rezone approximately 52 acres of land from R-15 and R-20 Residential Districts to a Conditional Residential Multi-Family Low Density District.
The developer wants to build single-family homes, apartments and duplexes on the property, which is located the 8300 block of Old Market Street and the 8300 block of Shiraz Way.
The latest plans for The Oaks at Murray Farm call for:
- 12 apartment buildings consisting of 24 units each
- 17 duplex buildings
- 66 single-family home lots
During tonight’s meeting, public hearings also will be held for the following rezoning requests:
- A request from TDR-HL, LLC, to rezone approximately 6.6 acres of land located north of the existing Hanover Reserve subdivision in the 7300 block of Springwater Drive from R-15, Residential District, to R-5, Moderate-High Residential District.
- A request from Gary Moore to rezone approximately 1.5 acres of land located at 7824 Myrtle Grove Road and 6751 Carolina Beach Road from R-15, Residential District, to (CZD) O&I, Office and Institutional District, in order to build a RV and boat storage lot.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in Room 301 at the New Hanover County Courthouse at 24 North Third St.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.