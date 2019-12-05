Pender County EC students prepare for Merry Market

HAMPSTEAD, N.C. (WECT) - EC students at schools throughout Pender County are creating their own products to sell for Christmas. Dog treats, ornaments, Christmas decorations, you name it.
The event isn’t just for those who need a last-second gift; it also serves as an opportunity to work on job training skills and allows the students to interact with the community.
“It really teaches the kids, step by step direction," said Kali Sanders, EC teacher. “It’s teaching them life skills about if you make an item, you have to pay for it, ‘Do I have enough money?’ And it really gets them out into the community.”
The students will also be running the show by handling the transactions and greeting customers. Socializing is something teachers say can be a problem with most, but that’s why the Merry Market is so important.
Tenth grader Caleb Funk doesn’t expect the market to be too challenging because of the support from their teachers.
“Listen and follow rules and what my teacher says I just listen," said Funk. "So, I just listen to my teachers about new things and new work and we learn about stuff.”
The Merry Market will take place on December 13, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. at Topsail Middle School.
