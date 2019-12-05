Smart Start executive director wins big in education lottery, plans to start education legacy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Pender County woman says she will start an education “legacy” for her family after winning big in the N.C. Education Lottery.
Connie Carr-Costin, the executive director of Smart Start in Pender County, won $636,788 on Nov. 17 with a ticket she purchased using Online Play on the Education Lottery’s website. After required federal and state withholdings, she received $450,528.
Carr-Costin said she plans to start college funds for her four grandchildren, to help her own four children, including paying off their student loans, and then will save the rest for retirement.
“This is going to start a nice legacy for my family,” she said.
Carr-Costin says she plays Cash 5 whenever the jackpot is higher than $200,000 and was using the same numbers she received from a Quick Pick ticket earlier in the month.
She got news of her big win through a notification on her N.C. Lottery Official Mobile app.
“My heart was racing,” said Carr-Costin. ”I was all a flutter. I’d been playing for a while and I could get four numbers to win $250, but never could get the fifth. I said I’ve got to have a little faith.”
