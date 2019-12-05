New Hanover County Schools to launch online reporting system

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - On Monday, New Hanover County Schools will launch a new system that will allow parents, students, employees, and community members to report a complaint or concern anonymously.
The new system, which is run by third party company Ethix 360 and hosted at http://www.nhcs.ethix360.com/, allows for viewing of student conduct, bullying, and harassment policies, as well as reporting of an issue, and the ability to check the status of a previously filed complaint or report.
“If you have a concern we encourage you to make it. We value the voice of those within our community, and we want them to feel comfortable reporting claims. This system will allow you to voice a concern within the district anonymously and can be done from anywhere. With one system to house all district concerns and complaints, it helps to ensure accountability and transparency,” said Lisa Estep, chair of the New Hanover County Board of Education.
Some of the issues that can be reported include:
- Bullying
- Harassment
- Intimidation
- Discrimination
- Parent concerns
- Community concerns
- Employee concerns
The district will then take the report and send it to the appropriate school or division, which allows the incident to be monitored until it is resolved. Those who report a claim will receive a pin that will allow them to check for updates or correspondence with a district responder.
For those who are unable to get online to file a report, you can contact the district’s central office and a representative will log the concern in the new system.
The system also translates responses into 33 different languages and allows the district to store data, run reports, and identify trends.
