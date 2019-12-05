New film advisory council to have inaugural meeting in Raleigh

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The new Governor's Advisory Council on Film, Television and Digital Streaming will have its first meeting next week in Raleigh.
Several members of the Wilmington film community and Mayor Bill Saffo will be there Tuesday.
The men and women appointed by the Governor to serve on the council include officials from EUE-Screen Gems Studios, the Wilmington film commission, a professor form the UNCW film department, and several others.
Governor Roy Cooper signed an executive order for the newly formed advisory council in late October. The members will be responsible for advocating for the film industry and helping develop strategies to bring more projects to North Carolina.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.