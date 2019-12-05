Man tries to run from detectives, arrested for several drug-related crimes

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A man in Maple Hill was arrested after running from detectives.
Luther Osvaldo Pickett, 31, led officials on a pursuit starting in the 500 block of Maple Hill Road which ended in the 1100 block of Webbtown Road.
Pickett was arrested in connection to several drug-related charges ranging from possession of marijuana to trafficking cocaine. Detectives also seized his vehicle at the time of the arrest.
Pickett was also served with an outstanding order for arrest for a probation violation out of Pender County.
He is being held in the Pender County Jail without bond.
