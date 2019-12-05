Man armed with knife attempts to rob gas station

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A man attempted to rob a gas station with a knife early Thursday morning, according to the New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office.
Lt. Jerry Brewer with the sheriff’s office said the incident took place at the Buy and Go located at 808 N. College Road shortly after 2:30 a.m.
A man brandishing a knife approached the clerk at the register and demanded money.
The suspect fled the store with no cash and was last seen getting into a dark blue minivan, possibly a Honda Odyssey. heading north on College Road.
