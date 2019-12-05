Man rushed to hospital after shooting in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A victim was sent to the hospital Wednesday night after shots rang out in Wilmington.
Police were called to the 1300 block of Orange Street just before 7:45 p.m. on a report of shots fired. When they arrived, they located a male victim who had been shot.
The victim was transported by EMS to NHRMC. A WPD spokesperson couldn’t comment on the extent of the person’s injuries.
Multiple shell casings were found on scene.
Police do not have a description of the person accused of firing the shots.
Tuesday, police explained that five of the latest shooting incidents were related to gang activity. Six people have been injured by gunfire. So far officers have not arrested any of the suspects in the shootings over the last two weeks.
