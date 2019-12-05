Latest North Carolina news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Hundreds of Uber and Lyft drivers in North Carolina have been picking up lighted signs to display in their vehicles. The Raleigh News & Observer reported Tuesday that the rideshare companies will need to post the signs by next summer because of a new state law. The law is meant to ensure that riders get into the right car when hailing a ride. The lighted signs must include the rideshare company name and logo.