Jones leads Penn State over Wake Forest with career night

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (AP) - Myreon Jones scored a career-high 22 points to lead Penn State over Wake Forest 76-54 in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge on Wednesday night.
Lamar Stevens added 14 points and Izaiah Brockington had 13 for the Nittany Lions (7-1), who never trailed and led by as many as 31 with 6:16 to play.
Olivier Sarr scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds while Andrien White had 10 points for the Demon Deacons (5-4), who trailed 41-23 at halftime.
The Nittany Lions played sturdy defense all night. It was particularly smothering in the first eight minutes.
Mike Watkins started the game with a block in the corner before the Nittany Lions turned six turnovers, including five steals, into 10 points and a 14-4 lead
An alley-oop from Chaundee Brown to Sharone Wright Jr. snapped the Demon Deacons out of their lull. It sparked a 16-11 run over the next 5:12 that cut their deficit to 25-20. They wouldn’t get any closer as Penn State went on an 16-3 run to close out the half.
(Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)