Historic US towns endured wars, storms. What about sea rise?

SWANSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Historic coastal cities in the Southeast U.S. have survived disease outbreaks, wars and hurricanes over the past three centuries.
Now they are trying to figure how to survive rising seas from climate change.
They all agree they’ll need a lot of help from the state and federal government to pay for sea walls, water drainage projects or other work.
Larger cities, such as Charleston, South Carolina, have already started working.
Smaller places, such as Swansboro, North Carolina, are nervously waiting for help. The town of 3,200 was stunned when Hurricane Florence flooded its downtown last year. A study Swansboro commissioned warned that it may have to strategically abandon waterfront buildings and other infrastructure near where the first settlers arrived in 1730.