Gov. Cooper to deliver furniture, money to Market North residents

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Gov. Roy Cooper will visit Market North Apartments Thursday, one of the areas hit hardest by Hurricane Florence, according to management at the newly remodeled complex. During his visit, residents who have been displaced for over a year will receive new furniture and money.
According to Robin Worley Gore, property manager of Market North Apartments, residents in two-bedroom apartments will get $750. Residents in three-bedroom units will receive $1,000. Gore says the furniture and money will be given only to returning residents.
“This is a blessing for the residents to help them with moving expenses and to be able to return to their home at Market North,” Gore says.
Gore says the residents who have been away since Hurricane Florence devastated the apartment complex on September 14, 2018 are happy to be back home
“It is also an emotional time when you hand the residents the key to their home and they have tears of joy,” she says.
Gov. Cooper is expected to visit Market North between 1-2 p.m. Thursday.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.