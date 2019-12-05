Good Friends come together to support those in need

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Women come together to help those who slip through the cracks of other aid organizations.
Good Friends of Wilmington holds one fundraising event each year to help those in our community with car repairs, medical needs, paying bills and more.
Good Friends is a non-profit organization founded in 1997 by a group of women who wanted to make to provide financial assistance to individuals and families who are in need in New Hanover County.
The group holds an annual fundraising luncheon that pays for the next year’s assistance.
The next one is Dec. 10 at the Wilmington Convention Center.
Expenses for the luncheon are covered by membership dues; therefore, every dollar raised is directed back at the community.
Last year, the event raised close to $100,000.
If you cannot attend the lunch, you can donate at https://www.goodfriendsofwilmington.org/donate/.
