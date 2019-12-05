First Alert Forecast: temperatures swings and increasing rain chances

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Thursday to you! As we close out the first week in December, near seasonable temperatures will continue through the weekend. A series of fronts will keep the chance for a few passing showers in the forecast through next week - however- high pressure will build in Saturday making for a bright and cool start to the weekend.
Your Thursday forecast is nice and bright and dry. Expect temperatures to reach afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s amid light northwesterly breezes. Readings will quickly trend back through the 50s and into the 40s after the early sunset.
Your Friday forecast features increasing clouds and even the risk of a few late-day showers but, with odds at 30-40% and not 100%, you may have a dry outcome. Amounts ought to range from zero to one-quarter-inch. Also, expect temperatures to crest in the 60s.
Your extended forecast carries cool 50s for Saturday but balmier 70s by Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will advance from 0% Saturday, 30-40% by late Sunday and 40-50% early next week. Thunder is possible, but most of the showers are likely to be lightning-free.
