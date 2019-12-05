First Alert Forecast: sunny now, showers soon

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Thursday and thanks for checking into your First Alert Forecast for the Cape Fear Region! You can catch your seven-day forecast for Wilmington here or generate a ten-day forecast tailored to your location with your WECT Weather App.
Your Thursday forecast is nice and bright and dry. Expect temperatures to reach afternoon highs in the upper 50s and lower 60s amid light northwesterly breezes. Readings will quickly trend back through the 50s and into the 40s after the early sunset.
Your Friday forecast features increasing clouds and even the risk of a few late-day showers but, with odds at 40% and not 100%, you may have a dry outcome. Amounts ought to range from zero to one-quarter-inch. Also, expect temperatures to crest in the 60s.
Your extended forecast carries cool 50s for Saturday but balmier 70s by Monday and Tuesday. Rain chances will advance from 0% Saturday to 40% by late Sunday and early next week. Thunder is possible, but most of the showers are likely to be lightning-free.
