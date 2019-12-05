Elizabethtown woman pleads guilty to stabbing victim with razor blade

ELIZABETHTOWN, N.C. (WECT) - An Elizabethtown woman will spend time in prison after she charged another woman with a razor blade.
Dionne Ward pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury Wednesday in court and was sentenced to 38-58 months in prison, according to the district attorney’s office.
Elizabethtown police were called to Williams Street on September 18, 2019. When they arrived, they found a victim bleeding from the left arm, who said Ward had stabbed her following a dispute they were trying to settle between the victim’s child and Ward’s child.
Ward reportedly ran at the victim with a razor blade in her hand, and cut her on the arm and the back.
The victim was taken to the hospital for stitches.
