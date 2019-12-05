Don’t let a Grinch steal your Christmas, protect yourself from porch pirates

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is warning the community about the rise in porch pirates this time of year.
According to Lt. Jerry Brewer, the number of stolen items around the holiday season is alarming. Make sure to have your packages delivered to a secure location or consider having them delivered to a work address, if that’s allowed.
“We want to take away the opportunity that thieves use to steal packages this time of year,” Brewer explained. “They drive around in neighborhoods and they look for the opportunity of packages on the doorsteps.”
Brewer said Ring doorbells have made it easier for authorities to catch people who poach for packages, but there are still things you can do to act as a detternt.
“If you’re getting them delivered add alerts for when they get there," said Brewer. "If you’re in the neighborhood and you’re home for the day, keep an eye out for the neighbors. If you see suspicious activity, cars or people that’s not normally in the neighborhood, give us a call, we’ll come and investigate it.”
The sheriff’s office created a fun video, starring the Grinch, to bring awareness to protecting holiday packages.
