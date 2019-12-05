County Commissioners join NCACC board members for meeting at The White House

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WECT) - County commissioners Frank Williams and Jonathan Barfield joined other members of the North Carolina Association of County Commissioners’ Board of Directors for a meeting Wednesday at The White House.
Williams, who is the Chairman of the Brunswick County Commissioners, also serves as 1st Vice-President of the NCACC board. Barfield, who recently served as Chairman of New Hanover County’s Board of Commissioners, is the group’s Director of District 4, which covers New Hanover, Pender, Brunswick and Columbus counties.
The White House Intergovernmental Affairs Office hosted the group’s event. The local leaders met with William Crozer, Special Assistant to President Trump and the Deputy Director for the Office of Intergovernmental Affairs and Chris Pilkerton, the Acting Administrator of the US Small Business Administration. Williams said having these types of face-to-face meetings can be beneficial for local leaders.
"One of the big things is to learn how we can connect with administration officials on key issues that impact counties,” Williams said about the event’s purpose. “It's the third time I've had the opportunity to be on these premises this year as a county commissioner, and so we certainly appreciate the outreach from this administration and the opportunity to engage. The biggest thing is knowing who to call when we need to make something happen."
Williams said he also planned to talk to administration representatives about dealing with FEMA and about the importance of inlet maintenance from a public safety perspective.
According to its website,' the NCACC advocates for county government before the executive, legislative and judicial branches of state government'. It also provides information ‘to Congress and the public to assist in the passage of sound legislation beneficial to the administration of county government affairs and will oppose legislation injurious thereto’.
