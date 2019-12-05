CBFD conducting live fire training this weekend

CAROLINA BEACH, N.C. (WECT) - The Carolina Beach Fire Department will conduct live structure fire training at 515 Cape Fear Blvd. on Saturday, Dec. 7.
Setup will begin at 8 a.m. with live fire drills starting no earlier than 8:30 a.m.
“During the drills, rooms will be ignited and extinguished in a controlled manner which will allow each firefighter a chance to operate in various roles during fire attack,” town officials stated in a news release. “During these evolutions, you will see fire venting from various windows and doors and smoke being emitted from the structure that is common to actual structure fires.”
Training is expected to continue into late afternoon. Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.
The following road closures will be in place:
- Cape Fear Blvd will be closed to through traffic from 5th Street to 6th Street
- 6th Street from Cape Fear to Charlotte Ave.
Residents living within closure area will have access to their residence.
