Bladenboro man to spend up to 8 years in prison following domestic dispute

BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Bladenboro man will spend the next 7 to 8.25 years in prison after pleading guilty to several charges stemming from a domestic dispute in August.
On Tuesday, Biney Graham III, 23, pleaded guilty in Bladen County Superior Court to one count each of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, second-degree kidnapping and assault on a female, according to the Bladen County District Attorney’s Office.
The case originated with a fight outside of Graham’s ex-girlfriend’s home in Bladenboro on Aug. 23, 2019.
Around 6 a.m. that morning, Graham confronted a man leaving the home, ultimately stabbing him in the chest, a news release from the Bladen County District Attorney’s Office stated.
Graham then reportedly punched a woman, who had come out of the house as Graham and the man were fighting, in the face and drug her by her hair back towards her home.
The man and the woman were eventually able to get away from Graham and called 911.
Graham, who drove away from the home after the incident, turned himself in to law enforcement a few hours later.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.