Bladen County man gets 10 years in prison for Christmas Day shooting

BLADENBORO, N.C. (WECT) - A judge sentenced a man from Bladen County to up to a decade in prison for firing shots last Christmas in Bladenboro.
Keith Powell, 36, of Bladenboro pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon and selling a schedule II controlled substance this week in court. He was sentenced to 96-128 months in prison, the district attorney’s office notes.
Bladenboro police responded to Lennon Drive on Christmas Day in 2018 after a man was shot in the arm. While investigators were working another case, they determined Powell was the shooter on Lennon Drive.
Powell was also being investigated for selling cocaine. He was arrested in February of 2019.
He has prior felony convictions for possession with intent to sell cocaine, second degree kidnapping and conspiracy to commit common law robbery.
