80-year-old man heartbroken over lost wedding ring

KCBD also talked to a representative of United Supermarkets who told us they do have security footage of Cunningham leaving the Market Street store on Indiana Ave. In the footage, he is wearing his wedding ring as he leaves the store. Director of Asset Protection for United, Marcus Young, says they have looked for the ring in their store and in the parking lot, but have not yet found it. He hopes that by showing this screenshot of the footage, someone will come forward with the ring.