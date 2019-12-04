Wilmington swears in new councilman

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) -There’s now a new face on city council.
Kevin Spears took over Paul Lawler’s seat on the Wilmington city council and was sworn in Tuesday night.
Margaret Haynes and Neil Anderson both retained their seats in city council.
Spears says he’s excited to bring a new perspective to the council.
“Trying to get jobs and companies here who will pay better. We want to see all of the people of Wilmington living better, and able to invest in the city. When you invest in the people, they will invest in the city. It’s that type of partnership we want with the citizens of Wilmington,” said Kevin Spears.
A recount was held in the city council race, but that didn’t change the outcome of the election.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.