Wilmington insurance agent accused of embezzling premium payments from client

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A Wilmington insurance agent is accused of embezzling thousands of dollars worth of insurance payments from a client, according to the N.C. Department of Insurance.
Investigators with the department arrested Amanda Rae Mace, 39, on Nov. 25 on one felony count of embezzlement. She was given a $2,500 unsecured bond.
Mace allegedly took $2,270 in premium payments from a client on July 27, 2018.
“Insurance fraud affects our economy. Not only does it damage insurance companies, it cheats businesses and consumers too,” Commissioner Mike Causey said. "This kind of white-collar crime is unacceptable. That’s why I’ve doubled the number of Special Agents to investigate insurance fraud. Cracking down on fraud will put more money in the pockets of businesses and consumers.”
To report suspected fraud, contact the N.C. Department of Insurance Criminal Investigations Division at 919-807-6840. Callers may remain anonymous. Information is also available at www.ncdoi.gov.
