State to get help with Hurricane Florence recovery

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - North Carolina is getting more money to help with Hurricane Florence recovery.
The federal Department of Housing and Urban Development announced Tuesday North Carolina will get $206 million in grants to help with long-term disaster recovery.
However, the state will have to wait for a federal register to be able to access the funds. The register will direct the state on what kinds of projects are eligible.
The state will then have to develop a plan and submit it for public comment and approval by HUD.
This money is in addition to $335 million in federal funding for Hurricane Florence Recovery that was passed in 2018 but North Carolina still cannot access.
