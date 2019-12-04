Sheriff: 5-year-old N.C. girl fighting for life after possible gang shooting

CRAVEN COUNTY, NC (WITN) - A five-year-old child is hospitalized after authorities say she was shot Tuesday night.
Family members say the shooting happened at the Gracie Farms Mobile Home Park in Craven County.
Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes said the child, identified as Amela Brown, was inside a vehicle with her mother when she was shot.
Brown’s aunt, Jacqueline Hill, told WITN that she underwent two successful surgeries in the hospital and medical professionals are now currently trying to prevent brain swelling.
Hill says this is the second time in two weeks that the house has been targeted. She says her 14-year-old grandson was also shot. There’s no word on his condition.
The sheriff’s office has impounded a couple of suspect vehicles, are conducting interviews at the sheriff’s office and processing the scene with the SBI.
The sheriff believes the shooting is gang-related and they have people of interest in mind
Copyright 2019 WITN. All rights reserved.