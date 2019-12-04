Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach selling tickets for upcoming penguin exhibit

Presales are live for the upcoming penguin exhibit at Ripley's Aquarium of Myrtle Beach. (Source: Ripley's Aquarium website)
By WMBF News Staff | December 4, 2019 at 2:13 PM EST - Updated December 4 at 2:20 PM

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – Ripley’s Aquarium of Myrtle Beach is selling tickets for its anticipated penguin exhibit.

According to a press release, presales are live for Penguin Encounters and VIP Penguin Experiences at the Ripley’s Penguin Playhouse.

Both include aquarium admission and are available for guests 4 years of age and older, the release stated. Click here for more on how to prepurchase these tickets.

Ripley’s Penguin Playhouse is set to open in early 2020. The African penguin habitat will have floor-to-ceiling viewing glass and a 360-degree crawl tunnel.

