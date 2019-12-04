New Hanover Board of Education moves forward with redistricting plan

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - After many months and a discussion full of fireworks, the New Hanover County school districts for the 2020-2021 school year have been determined.
The New Hanover County Schools redistricting committee presented its recommendation for middle and elementary schools redistricting to the board at the meeting, and the board proceeded to approve that plan — though not unanimously.
The goals of the redistricting plan included filling the new Porters Neck Elementary School, handling increased capacity at Blair and College Park Elementary schools and planning for future growth.
In its final meeting last month, the committed opted to recommend option 3d.
Committee members said the final draft reduces crowding, balances diversity, streamlines feeder patterns, and impacts fewer students. While some maps moved up to 3,486 students, option 3d impacts 2,941 elementary and middle school students.
Board members Stefanie Adams and Judy Justice voted against the recommendation.
Adams said she came into the meeting thinking she would approve it, but after a dozen parents and stakeholders spoke about their concerns regarding diversity, she thought the board needed to spend more time on the topic.
Board member Nelson Beaulieu said the concerns have pained him, but after spending time with the maps, he doesn’t see any other path forward.
As far as the schedule for those school districts, the board opted to again postpone a decision on changing the school calendar, this time until January.
The discussion has focused on starting the school year two weeks earlier than usual.
A survey of more than 5,000 people found that 63 percent of the respondents liked the idea of having the first semester finish before Christmas break and school letting out for the summer by Memorial Day.
But some people representing the tourism industry said the calendar change would be detrimental to local businesses that are in their peak season in the month of August.
Deputy Superintendent LaChawn Smith was supposed to present a traditional calendar for consideration at Tuesday night’s board meeting, but the board decided to wait to allow for more time to investigate the issue.
