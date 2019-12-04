First at Four recipe: All-purpose rub for pork, chicken or beef

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Pitmaster Kevin Kuruc of Mac’s Speed Shop shared his recipe for an all-purpose rub for pork, chicken or beef.
Kuruc has been Mac Speed Shop’s Pitmaster for ten years. He’s won multiple awards at competitions including 1st Place Sauce and 2nd Place Whole Hog at the World Championship of BBQ Memphis is May, Reserve Champion Whole Hog and 1st Place Chicken at the All-American BBQ Festival and Reserve Champion Whole Hog, Grand Champion Pitmaster Division, 1st Place Whole Shoulder, 1st Place Chicken, 1st Place Pork Ribs and 1st Place Pork Butt at the Beer Bourbon & BBQ Festival.
The rub is out of the pitmaster’s personal collection of recipes.
Ingredients:
1/2 cup Paprika
1/2 cup Kosher salt
1/4 cup Granulated garlic
1/4 cup Black pepper
1/4 cup Dry mustard
1/4 cup Brown sugar
1 Tbs. Chipotle powder
1 Tbs. Cumin powder
Directions:
Combine all well and store in an airtight container.
“As far as making rubs for yourself, it’s about trusting your taste and being creative,” Kuruc said.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.