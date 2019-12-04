First Alert Forecast: weather pattern makes dark days bright

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your forecast features bright sunny to partly cloudy skies and that is key because, this time of year, the tilt of the earth does not afford much daylight. In fact, today at Wilmington will be the first day since last winter with less than ten hours of daylight: 09:59:50 hh:mm:ss. The shortest days of the year, with only 09:52:07 hh:mm:ss of daylight, are coming up on the 21st and 22nd.