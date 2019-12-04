First Alert Forecast: weather pattern makes dark days bright

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good Wednesday to you! Your forecast features bright sunny to partly cloudy skies and that is key because, this time of year, the tilt of the earth does not afford much daylight. In fact, today at Wilmington will be the first day since last winter with less than ten hours of daylight: 09:59:50 hh:mm:ss. The shortest days of the year, with only 09:52:07 hh:mm:ss of daylight, are coming up on the 21st and 22nd.
Back to your First Alert Forecast... Expect and enjoy high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s Wednesday and, given a similarly bright sky for Thursday, readings around that same level again. Wilmington’s average highs for December 4 and 5 are both 63. The record high for December 4 is 80, set in 1978. The record high for December 5 is also 80, but that mark was established in 1998.
Your First Alert Forecast for the longer range features the return of shower chances, including a modest 30% for Friday and a more substantial 50% by early next week. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you want, you can generate a ten-day forecast tailored to your exact location on your WECT Weather App! Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
