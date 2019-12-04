First Alert Forecast: seasonable through the end of the week, weekend temperature swing

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Happy Tuesday! High pressure will support dry, sunny days through Thursday. As high pressure moves offshore Sunday that will open the door for a cold front to move through Friday. Next week will present more widespread opportunity for showers as the next cold front swings through. Here is your First Alert for the next several days:
Expect and enjoy high temperatures in the upper 50s and lower 60s Wednesday and, given a similarly bright sky for Thursday, readings around that same level again. Wilmington’s average highs for December 4 and 5 are both 63. The record high for December 4 is 80, set in 1978. The record high for December 5 is also 80, but that mark was established in 1998.
Your First Alert Forecast for the longer range features the return of shower chances, including a modest 30% for Friday and a more substantial 50% by early next week. Catch these details and more in your seven-day forecast for Wilmington right here. Or, anytime you want, you can generate a ten-day forecast tailored to your exact location on your WECT Weather App! Thanks for trusting your First Alert Weather Team!
