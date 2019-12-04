Community joins efforts in hosting vigil to remember victims of gun violence

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - For the fifth year, a number of Wilmington-area faith communities and local organizations are coming together for a vigil to remember victims of gun violence and to pray for an end to gun violence.
The vigil will be held Dec. 4, in conjunction with nationwide remembrances conducted each year in December that coincide with the shootings at Sandy Hook Elementary School, Dec. 14, 2012, where 20 children and six adults were killed.
Similar vigils will be held in Washington DC and across the country to remember all victims of gun violence and to pray for an end to that violence.
“Statistically, since the Sandy Hook massacre seven years ago, over 200,000 Americans have died and twice that number injured from gun-shot wounds,” said Don Arabian a spokesperson for Wilmington Faiths Against Gun Violence (WFAGV), the group organizing the event. “We have the unenviable status of having one of the highest rate of youth firearms deaths in the world. Tragically, ever year, gun violence incidents in Greater Wilmington contribute to those statistics.”
The vigil will start at 6 p.m. at Warner Temple AME Zion Church on Nixon Street in Wilmington.
"The vigil welcomes all individuals, regardless of beliefs and affiliation, who are concerned about violence in our community, especially gun violence," vigil organizer Reverend James Hanisian said. "We must get past the polarizing nature of the gun debate and start working together on ways that can reduce gun violence and promote true public safety. As people of faith and conscience, we can't stand by silently. If we do that, we condone the violence."
The vigil will include the lighting of candles in memory of all gun-shot victims and the voluntary naming of local victims.
