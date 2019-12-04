Chase Nixon making the most of his time as starting quarterback for New Hanover Wildcats

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The saying “like father, like son” is the truth when it comes to former Major League baseball player Trot Nixon and his son, Chase.
In 1991 Trot helped lead the New Hanover football team to the East finals.
Twenty eight years later his son Chase Nixon has made the most of his one and only year as the starting quarterback for the Wildcats.
When first year head coach Dylan Dimock took over the Wildcats, job he and Chase got right to work.
“We got together in the spring and threw the ball around,” said Dimock. “He has all the tools to be a very competent quarterback. It was just a matter of teaching them what to do and when to do it.”
“We clicked right away honestly,” added Chase Nixon. “We are both perfectionists. He wants it done perfectly I want it done perfectly. I think that similarity in us has taken us this far.”
Nixon has passed for 1,869 yards and thrown 29 touchdowns and two interceptions but is also very dangerous with his legs.
“He's pretty athletic, he can run,” said Dimock. “We run some options and I want the ball pitched. He's done a good job, picked up a big game last week. His legs are a weapon for us.”
Nixon also has the leadership skills to go along the physical ones.
“I am always confident in baseball and football. I've always been confident. And I just do the best that I can.”
Friday night New Hanover will hit the road to face Lee County in the 3AA East final at 7:30 p.m.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.