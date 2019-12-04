CENC Food Bank hosts Giving Tuesday Volunteer event

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina hosted a Giving Tuesday volunteer event.
After the biggest shopping weekend of the year, non-profit organizations celebrated Giving Tuesday by inviting customers to donate their money to worthy causes. The vast majority of Giving Tuesday donations are done online but The Food Bank of Central & Eastern North Carolina wanted to show people that you can do your part in more ways than one.
“We want to send a message to the community that it’s great to give monetarily, it’s great to give food donations, but we really want people to think about volunteering on Giving Tuesday as well,” said Beth Gaglione is the Branch Director for CENC Food Bank.
Over 40 people came together to load food on to trucks that will feed the less fortunate. For Gaglione, the communal experience that comes from people coming together to help others is what makes the event so special.
“When people can come and give their time, we find that it takes a little more effort to set aside two hours and come and sort through food but we think people will have fun and we hope it will become a tradition for them,” Gaglione said.
The organization said that they tripled any donations they received until midnight.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.