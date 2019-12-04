Additional public information meeting scheduled for Brunswick Co. Schools redistricting

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Those wanting more information on the redistricting plan for Brunswick County Schools will get another opportunity later this month.
The school system has scheduled an additional public information meeting for Monday, Dec. 16, for Phase 1 of its redistricting process. The meeting begins at 6 p.m. at North Brunswick High School.
Draft map options will be available for review at the meeting.
On Dec. 17, the options will be presented during the Brunswick County Board of Education committee meetings.
“There will be an extended public comment period at the January 7th, 2020 Board of Education Meeting for community feedback and then the following week on January 14th, 2020, a special meeting will be called for Board Members to select new lines at affected schools in Phase 1 of the redistricting process,” the school system stated in a news release.
More information on redistricting can be found here.
